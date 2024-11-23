Mahayuti's Landslide Triumph in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance celebrated a significant victory in Maharashtra's assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi praised the win as a testament to development and good governance. With Mahayuti ahead in 230 out of 288 seats, Modi promised continued progress for Maharashtra.
In a triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance, the coalition has emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing a commanding majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing the victory as a reflection of the alliance's commitment to development and good governance.
Securing or leading in over 230 seats out of 288, Mahayuti left the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trailing far behind with only 50 seats. Modi hailed the "historic victory" as an affirmation of the NDA's pro-development stance and pledged to continue efforts to boost Maharashtra's progress, addressing the needs of its youth and women.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the nationwide support for NDA candidates in recently concluded by-polls across 15 states. Notable wins included 4 seats in UP by the BJP and their allies. Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lauded the decisive verdict as a testament to public support for Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
