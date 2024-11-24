Left Menu

Shooting Drama Near Israeli Embassy: Tragedy and Tensions Unfold

A gunman was shot dead and three policemen were injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, escalating tensions in the region. Security sources confirmed the incident to Reuters, highlighting its seriousness and potential impact on international relations.

Updated: 24-11-2024 07:05 IST
The diplomatic area of Jordan was rocked by violence when a gunman was fatally shot during a confrontation, leaving three policemen injured.

The altercation, occurring near the Israeli embassy, has drawn significant attention due to the location's sensitive nature.

Security sources have confirmed the incident to Reuters, underlining concerns about rising tensions and its international implications.

