Shooting Drama Near Israeli Embassy: Tragedy and Tensions Unfold
A gunman was shot dead and three policemen were injured in a shooting near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, escalating tensions in the region. Security sources confirmed the incident to Reuters, highlighting its seriousness and potential impact on international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 07:05 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The diplomatic area of Jordan was rocked by violence when a gunman was fatally shot during a confrontation, leaving three policemen injured.
The altercation, occurring near the Israeli embassy, has drawn significant attention due to the location's sensitive nature.
Security sources have confirmed the incident to Reuters, underlining concerns about rising tensions and its international implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 20 killed, 30 injured in blast near Quetta railway station in Pakistan: media report.
Three workers killed, three others injured in fire at godown in Gujarat's Navsari district: Police.
UN Security Council Imposes Sanctions on Sudan's Paramilitary Generals
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
Heightened Security Measures for Bodo/Glimt vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv Match