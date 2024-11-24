Left Menu

Binod Kumar Recommended as Indian Bank's New MD

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau has recommended Binod Kumar for the Managing Director position at Indian Bank, replacing S L Jain. Kumar, currently an executive director at Punjab National Bank, was chosen after interviews with fifteen candidates. The final decision rests with the Cabinet appointments committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has named Binod Kumar as its preferred candidate for the role of Managing Director of Chennai-based Indian Bank. Kumar, who currently holds the position of Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, is set to succeed S L Jain, who will retire next month.

The FSIB, serving as the official headhunter for directors in state-owned banks and financial bodies, revealed through a statement that Kumar was chosen from a pool of 15 applicants following interviews conducted on Sunday. His selection was based on performance metrics, comprehensive experience, and existing selection criteria.

In a previous selection round in April, Asheesh Pandey was initially chosen for the role, but concerns raised by the Reserve Bank of India led to the reopening of the selection process. The ultimate decision regarding Kumar's appointment will be made by the Cabinet's appointments committee, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024