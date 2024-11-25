Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Ambarnath Pharmaceutical Factory

A fire erupted at a pharmaceutical factory in Maharashtra's Ambarnath area, with firefighters on scene to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported as officials await more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:04 IST
Fire broke out at a pharma factory in Ambarnath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory located in the Ambarnath area of Thane, Maharashtra on Monday, according to officials. The Thane Municipal Corporation has reported that fire tenders were swiftly deployed to the scene and are actively working to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported thus far, providing a sense of relief amid the ongoing efforts to manage the situation. The extent of the fire and its potential impacts remain unclear, as further details are awaited from the authorities on the ground.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is likely to follow once the situation is contained. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to stay alert and avoid the area to allow emergency services unrestricted access to deal with the incident effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

