Tensions Flare in Sambhal Over Mosque Survey Amid Rising Death Toll

A legal survey at a mosque in Sambhal ordered by the court has escalated into violence, claiming the lives of four individuals and injuring many others, confirmed Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi censured the BJP for alleged insensitive actions that he claims exacerbate religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities. Gandhi deems the government's response 'biased and hasty,' and has called for intervention by the Supreme Court.

With the situation described as 'peaceful,' the police have heightened security measures, restricted public entry into Sambhal, and initiated legal proceedings to address the incident, while a human rights petition calls for a scrutiny of police actions against Muslims.

