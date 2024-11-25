Left Menu

Engineer Rashid Seeks Interim Bail Amidst High-Profile NIA Trial

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, has filed for interim bail to attend the parliament session. Currently in judicial custody over a high-profile NIA case, Rashid's plea highlights delays in his trial and the context of an ongoing investigation into Jammu and Kashmir terror funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:31 IST
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also recognized as Engineer Rashid, has approached Patiala House Court in New Delhi, seeking interim bail to participate in the ongoing parliamentary session. Representing Baramulla in Kashmir and leading the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), the politician remains in judicial custody due to an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The court, led by Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav, issued a notice to the NIA for a response and scheduled a hearing for November 27. During a video conference appearance, Rashid pleaded for bail, emphasizing his electoral mandate and the missed opportunity to attend the previous session.

Deliberations continue regarding whether the case would be moved to a court designated for lawmakers, with submissions from the NIA's advocate and counsel for the accused debating procedural implications under the NIA Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

