Britain's Boldest Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet

In a decisive move, Britain has unveiled its most extensive sanctions package against Russia's shadow fleet, comprising 30 vessels. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister David Lammy on Monday, ahead of a crucial G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

Lammy called for solidarity among G7 nations, urging them to equip Ukraine with the necessary funds and military resources to ensure resilience into 2025. This strategic maneuver signals a robust stance against practices designed to skirt Western restrictions on Russian oil.

The sanctions reflect Britain's commitment to support Ukraine amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions, placing pressure on allied nations to step up their backing for the embattled country.

