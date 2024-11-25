Left Menu

Britain's Boldest Sanctions on Russia's Shadow Fleet

Britain has announced its largest sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet, which includes 30 vessels. Foreign Minister David Lammy calls on G7 allies to support Ukraine with resources required to withstand ongoing challenges until 2025. The announcement precedes a G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

Fiuggi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:06 IST
  • Italy

In a decisive move, Britain has unveiled its most extensive sanctions package against Russia's shadow fleet, comprising 30 vessels. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister David Lammy on Monday, ahead of a crucial G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

Lammy called for solidarity among G7 nations, urging them to equip Ukraine with the necessary funds and military resources to ensure resilience into 2025. This strategic maneuver signals a robust stance against practices designed to skirt Western restrictions on Russian oil.

The sanctions reflect Britain's commitment to support Ukraine amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions, placing pressure on allied nations to step up their backing for the embattled country.

