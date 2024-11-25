Left Menu

Modi and Shah to Lead Strategic DGP Conference in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 'DGP Conference' in Bhubaneswar. The event, from November 29 to December 1, aims to address law and order issues in India. Harichandan highlighted Odisha's first hosting of this significant conference involving senior police officials nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:09 IST
Odisha Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are gearing up to participate in a noteworthy 'DGP Conference' set to take place in Bhubaneswar. Odisha's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, confirmed this significant development through a statement to ANI, igniting considerable anticipation within political and law enforcement circles.

The conference, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, will serve as a platform to scrutinize state performances, tackle pressing law and order concerns, and devise strategies to enhance India's law and order framework. Home Minister Shah will inaugurate the event on November 29, while PM Modi is slated to join discussions on November 30 and December 1.

Highlighting the event's significance for Odisha, Harichandan expressed pride as the state prepares to host the DGP and IG Conference for the first time. This gathering will attract senior police officials nationwide, reflecting PM Modi's focus on Odisha and the imperative to develop strategies for systemic improvement.

Simultaneously, Harichandan addressed the BJP's recent electoral setbacks in Jharkhand, acknowledging the need for introspection and improvement. Despite accepting the results, outcomes in Maharashtra exhibited the party's continuing influence, showcasing a distinct preference for BJP policies over the Congress and its allies.

In the Jharkhand elections, the JMM, as part of the INDIA alliance, emerged victorious, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. This includes 34 seats for the JMM, with its allies capturing 22 seats. The BJP-led NDA garnered 24 seats, indicating areas for strategic reflection and future recalibration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

