Empowering India: HVDC Project Spurs Energy Evolution

Hitachi Energy India, in partnership with BHEL, has been awarded a significant project by Power Grid Corporation aimed at strengthening India's energy infrastructure.

The project entails the design and implementation of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) link stretching from Khavda to Nagpur. It will involve crucial components such as converter transformers, AC/DC control, gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear, and thyristor valves.

This extensive project covers over 1,200 kilometers and will contribute to the nation's 500-gigawatt renewable energy and interstate transmission framework.

