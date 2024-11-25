Empowering India: HVDC Project Spurs Energy Evolution
Hitachi Energy India and BHEL have secured a project from Power Grid Corporation for a high voltage direct current (HVDC) link between Khavda and Nagpur. The project involves the supply and execution of key components and aims to enhance India's renewable energy transmission capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:25 IST
- India
Hitachi Energy India, in partnership with BHEL, has been awarded a significant project by Power Grid Corporation aimed at strengthening India's energy infrastructure.
The project entails the design and implementation of a high voltage direct current (HVDC) link stretching from Khavda to Nagpur. It will involve crucial components such as converter transformers, AC/DC control, gas-insulated high-voltage switchgear, and thyristor valves.
This extensive project covers over 1,200 kilometers and will contribute to the nation's 500-gigawatt renewable energy and interstate transmission framework.
