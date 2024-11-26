Left Menu

Hidden Danger: The Home as a Lethal Threat to Women

A UN report reveals that over 140 women and girls were killed daily by intimate partners or family members in 2023. The report emphasizes that such violence remains alarmingly high despite better data, with Africa seeing the highest rates. These killings are preventable with effective intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Jakarta | Updated: 26-11-2024 07:00 IST
Hidden Danger: The Home as a Lethal Threat to Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A startling UN report highlights that homes have become the most perilous place for women, with more than 140 females killed daily by those closest to them in 2023. This marks an increase from 48,800 victims in the previous year, despite efforts to curb violence.

UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime disclosed that Africa suffered the highest rate, with 21,700 victims. Even with better data collection, the agencies insist that gender-based violence in domestic settings remains a global concern.

They stress that societal norms and impunity are significant barriers to change, urging those in power to act responsibly. The situation is particularly dire for women, unlike men who face most violence outside the home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

