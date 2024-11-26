Left Menu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalized for Acidity, Now Stable

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a Chennai hospital due to acidity issues. He is currently stable and expected to be discharged shortly. The Reserve Bank of India confirmed his condition is not a cause for concern, providing reassurance about his health status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:50 IST
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalized on Tuesday following complaints of acidity. According to sources, he was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai for observation.

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India confirmed that Das is now stable. An RBI spokesperson stated that Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai and is expected to be discharged within the next 2-3 hours.

The spokesperson reassured that his condition is not a cause for concern, bringing relief to those worried about his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

