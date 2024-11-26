India Pushes Forward with Transformative National Schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of several key initiatives, including the 'One Nation, One Subscription' scheme, aimed at advancing research and education. The government also approved the National Mission on Natural Farming and multi-tracking rail projects, promising significant progress in agriculture, infrastructure, and innovation.
In a strategic move to bolster India's educational and research capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Subscription' scheme. Modi, addressing the nation through a social media post, highlighted the scheme's potential to bolster interdisciplinary studies and create a knowledge hub.
The Prime Minister also applauded the approval of the National Mission on Natural Farming, underlining its transformative potential in Indian agriculture. The initiative, according to Modi, aims to enhance soil health, protect biodiversity, and ensure a sustainable future for agriculture.
New rail infrastructure projects, benefiting Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, were also given the green light. These projects are expected to improve connectivity and economic development in these states. Furthermore, the Atal Innovation Mission received continued support with a significant budget to foster progress in science, technology, and industry, underlining the Government's commitment to innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
