Calm Returns to Sambhal: A Market Reopens Amid Tensions

The bustling market of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh resumed normal operations on Tuesday after disturbances broke out following a contentious incident on November 24. Authorities reported that calm was restored after a stone-pelting incident occurred during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, affirmed the return to normalcy and reassured residents that innocent individuals will not face any penalties. "The markets are operating and functioning normally. Till now, 7 FIRs have been filed, and we are identifying suspects from video footage," he stated.

The situation has sparked political commentary, with Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticizing the administration, accusing them of deliberately causing unrest. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya countered, emphasizing that the local administration will manage the situation and make appropriate decisions, regardless of who visits the area.

