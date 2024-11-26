Germany Proposes Energy Subsidies for Stability

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has announced a proposal to introduce subsidies aimed at stabilizing electricity network fees. These subsidies would be financed through a supplementary budget for 2024, as outlined on Tuesday at an industry conference in Berlin.

Habeck clarified that while this subsidy isn't a permanent solution, it represents a crucial temporary measure for 2025. Such a step could potentially be implemented technically, leveraging the supplementary budget for the upcoming financial year.

The proposal underscores the urgent need for short-term interventions in Germany's energy sector, amidst broader discussions on sustainable long-term strategies.

