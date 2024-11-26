WFP Scales Up Food Aid: 700 Trucks En Route to Sudan

Over 700 trucks are currently making their way to various communities across Sudan in a significant effort to ramp up food assistance, the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed on Tuesday.

A WFP spokesperson, Leni Kinzli, announced at a Geneva press conference that these trucks are carrying approximately 17,500 tons of food, sufficient to provide aid to around 1.5 million people for a month.

The aid is destined for 14 regions facing severe hunger challenges, with areas like Zamzam camp in Darfur among the high-priority locations at heightened risk of famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)