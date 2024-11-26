Left Menu

WFP Scales Up Food Aid: 700 Trucks En Route to Sudan

The World Food Programme has dispatched over 700 trucks loaded with 17,500 tons of food, aiming to assist about 1.5 million people in Sudan for a month. The delivery targets 14 famine-risk areas, including Darfur's Zamzam camp, reflecting a significant humanitarian effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:00 IST
WFP Scales Up Food Aid: 700 Trucks En Route to Sudan
Over 700 trucks are currently making their way to various communities across Sudan in a significant effort to ramp up food assistance, the World Food Programme (WFP) revealed on Tuesday.

A WFP spokesperson, Leni Kinzli, announced at a Geneva press conference that these trucks are carrying approximately 17,500 tons of food, sufficient to provide aid to around 1.5 million people for a month.

The aid is destined for 14 regions facing severe hunger challenges, with areas like Zamzam camp in Darfur among the high-priority locations at heightened risk of famine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

