Andhra Pradesh Places Adani Power Deal Under Scrutiny

Andhra Pradesh, a southern state in India, may temporarily halt its power purchase agreement with the Adani Group. This decision comes in light of allegations against the group's founder, Gautam Adani, who faces charges in a U.S. indictment concerning a bribery scheme.

Sources from within the state government indicate that the issue will not be taken lightly, as it plans to involve higher authorities for further investigation. Andhra Pradesh intends to seek evaluations from both the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The unfolding developments put the Adani Group in the spotlight, as regulatory bodies may now scrutinize their operations more intensively, affecting ongoing projects and future deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)