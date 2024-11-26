Andhra Pradesh Places Adani Power Deal Under Scrutiny
India's Andhra Pradesh plans to suspend a power purchase deal with the Adani Group following allegations of bribery involving billionaire Gautam Adani. The state plans to request an investigation by the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India into these accusations.
Andhra Pradesh, a southern state in India, may temporarily halt its power purchase agreement with the Adani Group. This decision comes in light of allegations against the group's founder, Gautam Adani, who faces charges in a U.S. indictment concerning a bribery scheme.
Sources from within the state government indicate that the issue will not be taken lightly, as it plans to involve higher authorities for further investigation. Andhra Pradesh intends to seek evaluations from both the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India.
The unfolding developments put the Adani Group in the spotlight, as regulatory bodies may now scrutinize their operations more intensively, affecting ongoing projects and future deals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
