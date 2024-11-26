Cyclonic Storm Imminent: Tamil Nadu on High Alert

Seven specialized teams from the 4th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), supported by two canine units, have been dispatched across various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as they prepare for severe weather predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Each team consists of 30 rescuers.

Amidst intensifying atmospheric conditions, the RMC in Chennai announced that the weather depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has evolved into a deep depression, which is projected to escalate into a cyclonic storm by November 27. The region, including Chennai and its suburbs, is already experiencing significant rainfall.

RMC Chennai Director, S. Balachandran, communicated that continuous monitoring is underway as the storm moves northwards towards the Tamil Nadu coastline, potentially impacting Sri Lanka's shores. Meanwhile, a red alert signals extremely heavy rainfall for central districts, while Chennai faces substantial waterlogging, disrupting daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)