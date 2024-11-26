Left Menu

Cyclonic Storm Imminent: Tamil Nadu on High Alert

Seven NDRF teams are deployed in Tamil Nadu as a deep depression develops into a cyclonic storm. The region braces for heavy rainfall starting November 26. Schools and colleges in affected areas are closed. Chennai under yellow alert, with severe weather expected in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:29 IST
Cyclonic Storm Imminent: Tamil Nadu on High Alert
Rough wave seen at the Sea in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven specialized teams from the 4th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), supported by two canine units, have been dispatched across various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as they prepare for severe weather predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Each team consists of 30 rescuers.

Amidst intensifying atmospheric conditions, the RMC in Chennai announced that the weather depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has evolved into a deep depression, which is projected to escalate into a cyclonic storm by November 27. The region, including Chennai and its suburbs, is already experiencing significant rainfall.

RMC Chennai Director, S. Balachandran, communicated that continuous monitoring is underway as the storm moves northwards towards the Tamil Nadu coastline, potentially impacting Sri Lanka's shores. Meanwhile, a red alert signals extremely heavy rainfall for central districts, while Chennai faces substantial waterlogging, disrupting daily life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024