Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Bold Budget Plan for 2025 Amid Fiscal Deficit

Saudi Arabia has approved its 2025 state budget, projecting a fiscal deficit of 101 billion riyals. Despite challenges from declining oil prices and extended production cuts, the nation plans a significant spending increase to support its Vision 2030 economic transformation plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:31 IST
Saudi Arabia's Bold Budget Plan for 2025 Amid Fiscal Deficit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia approved its state budget for 2025, forecasting a fiscal deficit amounting to 101 billion riyals ($26.88 billion).

This deficit aligns with earlier government projections from September, representing around 2.3% of the nation's gross domestic product. The challenges posed by falling oil prices and ongoing voluntary production cuts, which have impacted revenue for the world's largest oil exporter, have not deterred Saudi Arabia. The nation is determined to continue with substantial spending to stimulate growth and fulfill its ambitious Vision 2030 economic transformation agenda.

Total expenditure for 2025 is set to reach 1.285 trillion riyals, equivalent to approximately 30% of GDP across the next three years. Meanwhile, total revenue is anticipated to be 1.184 trillion riyals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024