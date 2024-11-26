Left Menu

Assurances from Union Agriculture Minister to Andhra Pradesh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to discuss agriculture and rural development schemes. Chouhan assured continued support from the Modi government for Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the Lakhpati Didi scheme's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:34 IST
Assurances from Union Agriculture Minister to Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledged comprehensive support to Andhra Pradesh following discussions with the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday.

The key focus of the meeting revolved around vital agriculture and rural development schemes, notably PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana, and MGNREGA. Chouhan emphasized the Modi government's dedication to addressing the needs of Andhra Pradesh's populace.

An official statement reinforced the assurance of unwavering central government support for Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, the Deputy CM highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative and invited the Union Minister to witness the achievements in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024