Assurances from Union Agriculture Minister to Andhra Pradesh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledged comprehensive support to Andhra Pradesh following discussions with the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, on Tuesday.

The key focus of the meeting revolved around vital agriculture and rural development schemes, notably PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awaas Yojana, and MGNREGA. Chouhan emphasized the Modi government's dedication to addressing the needs of Andhra Pradesh's populace.

An official statement reinforced the assurance of unwavering central government support for Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, the Deputy CM highlighted the success of the Lakhpati Didi initiative and invited the Union Minister to witness the achievements in the state.

