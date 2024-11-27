Left Menu

Uncovering the Emotional Cost: Romance Scams and Their Impact

Romance scams, costing Australians AUD 201 million annually, have a profound emotional impact on victims who often experience shame and embarrassment. People with brain injuries are particularly vulnerable. Sharing experiences helps increase awareness and reduce stigma. Collaborative efforts like CyberAbility offer tailored resources to aid scam prevention and recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:29 IST
Uncovering the Emotional Cost: Romance Scams and Their Impact
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Melbourne, the financial and emotional toll of romance scams is becoming a significant concern, with Australians losing AUD 201 million last year alone. Victims, often left feeling ashamed and embarrassed, struggle with the realization of having been deceived.

Particularly vulnerable to such scams are individuals with acquired brain injuries, who often find it difficult to identify scam red flags. This group's susceptibility is compounded by cognitive challenges post-injury, including impaired judgment and impulsivity.

Innovative approaches like the CyberAbility project are crucial. By involving people with brain injuries in creating tailored resources, the initiative aims to raise awareness, mitigate shame, and prevent future scams, ultimately fostering a more informed and resilient community against these fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024