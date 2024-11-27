Uncovering the Emotional Cost: Romance Scams and Their Impact

In Melbourne, the financial and emotional toll of romance scams is becoming a significant concern, with Australians losing AUD 201 million last year alone. Victims, often left feeling ashamed and embarrassed, struggle with the realization of having been deceived.

Particularly vulnerable to such scams are individuals with acquired brain injuries, who often find it difficult to identify scam red flags. This group's susceptibility is compounded by cognitive challenges post-injury, including impaired judgment and impulsivity.

Innovative approaches like the CyberAbility project are crucial. By involving people with brain injuries in creating tailored resources, the initiative aims to raise awareness, mitigate shame, and prevent future scams, ultimately fostering a more informed and resilient community against these fraudulent activities.

