India's Stand Against Child Marriage: A Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat

In a significant move to combat child marriage, India has launched the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, as revealed by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi. The campaign aims to drastically reduce child marriage rates below 5% by 2029, striving to eliminate the practice nationwide.

Despite legal frameworks like the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, Devi emphasized the necessity for awareness and societal change. She highlighted India's vital role in the South Asian decline in child marriages, with two lakh prevented just last year. The campaign covers seven high-burden states and 300 districts.

The initiative aligns with India's development vision for 2047, engaging various stakeholders to promote education, financial security, and gender equality. Programs such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao work alongside the campaign to change societal norms and ensure the safety of girls until child marriage is eradicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)