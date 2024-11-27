Left Menu

India's Stand Against Child Marriage: A Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat

The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign aims to eliminate child marriage in India, where one in five girls marry before 18. Led by Annapurna Devi, the initiative focuses on awareness, legal measures, and comprehensive societal involvement. Significant progress includes preventing two lakh child marriages last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:03 IST
India's Stand Against Child Marriage: A Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat child marriage, India has launched the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, as revealed by Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi. The campaign aims to drastically reduce child marriage rates below 5% by 2029, striving to eliminate the practice nationwide.

Despite legal frameworks like the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, Devi emphasized the necessity for awareness and societal change. She highlighted India's vital role in the South Asian decline in child marriages, with two lakh prevented just last year. The campaign covers seven high-burden states and 300 districts.

The initiative aligns with India's development vision for 2047, engaging various stakeholders to promote education, financial security, and gender equality. Programs such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao work alongside the campaign to change societal norms and ensure the safety of girls until child marriage is eradicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024