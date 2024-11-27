Left Menu

Retired Judges Appeal to PM Modi Over Rising Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Sixty-eight retired judges and bureaucrats, alongside a sitting MP, have urged PM Modi to address escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. They call for intervention to release ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, incarcerated under dubious sedition charges. International action to curb religious persecution is emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:26 IST
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. (File Photo/ @hindu8789). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A coalition of 68 retired judges, bureaucrats, and a sitting MP has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the mounting violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. The group has also petitioned for the release of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, recently arrested on contentious sedition charges.

The appeal, shared on social media by former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid, urges the Indian government to safeguard Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and seeks Modi's intervention in securing justice for those unlawfully detained. The letter stresses the importance of releasing Chinmoy Krishna Das and demands the protection of rights to peaceful protest.

The group advocates taking the issue to global arenas such as the United Nations and the Human Rights Council, proposing targeted sanctions against those responsible for religious persecution in Bangladesh. They emphasize the need for international pressure to end human rights violations and uphold religious freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

