DEI Workshops Under Scrutiny: Caste and Race Narratives Fuel Division

A recent study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) reveals that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) workshops focusing on caste and race narratives might be counterproductive. The report titled 'Instructing Animosity' suggests these sessions may foster divisiveness, proving detrimental rather than beneficial.

The study highlights how anti-racist and anti-caste DEI workshops could inadvertently promote otherization, deepening social divisions. This intensification of racialized behavior and perceptions among participants has been linked to rising polarization, manifesting as increased social media vitriol.

CasteFiles, an advocacy group inspired by the NCRI's findings, urges the need for mature, nuanced identity discussions. They also criticize media bias and have initiated legal actions against universities using caste narratives in policies that harm the Indian-American community.

