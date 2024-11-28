Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Nationwide Human Trafficking Network

The National Investigation Agency launched an extensive operation across 22 locations in six states to dismantle a human trafficking network. Targeting suspects based on specific information, the raids are part of a larger investigation into organized trafficking for forced labor. This marks a heightened effort against trafficking networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of coordinated searches at 22 locations across six states on Thursday. This operation, aimed at dismantling an organized trafficking network, was meticulously planned and executed in conjunction with state police forces.

According to sources, these raids targeted individuals and organizations allegedly involved in trafficking vulnerable people, including men, women, and children, for illegal purposes. The investigation, taken over by NIA from local police under case RC-10/2024/NIA/DLI, underscores the agency's commitment to combating forced labor and exploitation.

The NIA's involvement highlights the suspected linkages to cross-border syndicates, emphasizing intensified efforts to obstruct traffickers' supply chains and rescue victims. India's persistent battle with human trafficking, despite stringent laws, necessitates such decisive actions to close enforcement gaps and protect vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

