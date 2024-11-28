Malaysian Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Passes Away

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his extensive business ventures spanning telecommunications, oil, and gas, has died, his private investment firm Usaha Tegas announced on Thursday.

Krishnan, a central figure in both nation-building and corporate circles, significantly influenced a variety of industries and left a lasting impact through his philanthropic work.

In a statement, the company requested that the public respect the family's wish for privacy during their mourning period, acknowledging the profound loss felt by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)