Malaysian Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Passes Away

Prominent Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, known for his expansive business portfolio ranging from telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. His investment firm, Usaha Tegas, acknowledged his impactful contributions to the corporate sector and philanthropy, while requesting privacy for the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his extensive business ventures spanning telecommunications, oil, and gas, has died, his private investment firm Usaha Tegas announced on Thursday.

Krishnan, a central figure in both nation-building and corporate circles, significantly influenced a variety of industries and left a lasting impact through his philanthropic work.

In a statement, the company requested that the public respect the family's wish for privacy during their mourning period, acknowledging the profound loss felt by many.

