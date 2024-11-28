Malaysian Tycoon Ananda Krishnan Passes Away
Prominent Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, known for his expansive business portfolio ranging from telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. His investment firm, Usaha Tegas, acknowledged his impactful contributions to the corporate sector and philanthropy, while requesting privacy for the grieving family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:15 IST
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his extensive business ventures spanning telecommunications, oil, and gas, has died, his private investment firm Usaha Tegas announced on Thursday.
Krishnan, a central figure in both nation-building and corporate circles, significantly influenced a variety of industries and left a lasting impact through his philanthropic work.
In a statement, the company requested that the public respect the family's wish for privacy during their mourning period, acknowledging the profound loss felt by many.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Groundbreaking 50-Year Deal: Delmon Industrial Complex to Enhance UAE Oil and Gas Sector
Revamping India's Oil and Gas Sector: A New Era of Exploration
OPEC Challenges Critics at COP29: Oil and Gas Deemed 'Gift from God'
Legacy of Ananda Krishnan: A Life of Influence and Philanthropy
Plenty of Oil and Gas: IEA Predicts Comfortable Markets Ahead