Blackout Fury: Russian Strikes Leave Ukraine's West in Darkness

Russian attacks on Thursday targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving over a million people without electricity in the western regions of Lviv, Volyn, and Rivne. Local officials reported significant power outages, impacting 523,000 in Lviv, 215,000 in Volyn, and 280,000 in Rivne, interrupting daily life amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:25 IST
On Thursday, Russian military strikes targeted the energy infrastructure in Ukraine, causing a massive power outage affecting more than a million residents in the western part of the country.

Governors from the affected regions reported on Telegram that the Lviv region saw 523,000 of its consumers without electricity, while the Volyn and Rivne regions faced outages impacting about 215,000 and over 280,000 residents, respectively.

The attacks have intensified Ukraine's challenges as it strives to maintain essential services amid a backdrop of continued military conflict.

