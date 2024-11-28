Left Menu

Russian Rouble Rebounds Amidst Central Bank Currency Strategy

The Russian rouble bounced back after a sharp decline, as Russia's central bank announced it would halt foreign currency purchases to stabilize markets. Despite initial gains against the dollar and yuan, volatility remains due to recent U.S. sanctions on major Russian banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:06 IST
Russian Rouble Rebounds Amidst Central Bank Currency Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble experienced a rebound on Thursday, recovering from a steep 7% drop against the U.S. dollar after the central bank intervened to stabilize the markets. By 0845 GMT, the rouble had risen by 2.60%, trading at 110.20 to the dollar, the weakest level since March 2022, the first month of the Ukraine conflict, according to bank data.

In an effort to bolster the currency, Russia's central bank announced it would halt foreign currency purchases domestically starting November 28 until the year's end, postponing these actions to 2025. On the same day, the rouble gained ground against China's yuan, reaching 14.60 per the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Analysts from the BCS brokerage suggest the central bank's strategic pause in foreign currency procurement has initiated this market turnaround. However, they warn that high volatility may persist. This strategic move contrasts with the tumultuous foreign currency trading, influenced by Western sanctions on Moscow's exchange earlier this year, marking a shift in trading dynamics predominantly managed by non-sanctioned Russian banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024