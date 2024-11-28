Delhi Braces for Record-Breaking Winter Power Demand Surge

Delhi is preparing for a record-breaking winter power demand, with forecasts suggesting it could exceed 6,300 MW, according to discom officials. This would break the previous high of 5,816 MW recorded last winter.

BSES discoms, comprising BRPL and BYPL, are implementing strategic power planning to handle the increased demand. A spokesperson noted that over 53% of their projected winter peak, around 3,900 MW, will be supplied via green energy. This projection follows a summer season where peak demand reached an unprecedented 8,656 MW.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd anticipates similar challenges. A company representative expressed confidence in breaching the 1,840 MW mark in its areas, citing sufficient preparations involving long-term power tie-ups and robust equipment maintenance to ensure safety and reliability throughout the cold months.

(With inputs from agencies.)