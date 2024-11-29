Outrage in Rajya Sabha Over ISKCON Priest's Arrest in Bangladesh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha submitted a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. He urged the house to address the ill-treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, particularly focusing on the arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmon Krishna Das.

Chadha advocated for the suspension of regular proceedings, including Zero Hour, to prioritize a discussion on these critical issues. He stressed the need for the house to collectively condemn the detention of the ISKCON priest by Bangladeshi authorities.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was apprehended on charges of sedition after allegedly raising a flag on a stand with Bangladesh's national emblem. Denied bail, his custody has sparked significant backlash, with widespread calls for his release. AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, expressed concern, urging the Indian government to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)