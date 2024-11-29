Left Menu

Nation in Mourning: Passing of Birsa Munda's Great Grandson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand's Governor, and Chief Minister expressed their sorrow over the passing of Mangal Munda, great-grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, who succumbed to injuries following a road accident. His demise marks a significant loss to his family and the Jharkhand tribal community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The nation mourns the loss of Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of famed tribal leader Birsa Munda, who died in a Ranchi hospital following a road accident on November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow, describing Munda's demise as an irreparable loss to his family and tribal society.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his condolences, highlighting the tragic impact on the Munda family. Soren wished for Marang Buru's peace upon Munda's soul and strength for the family during this time of grief.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar extended his deepest condolences, stressing the sorrow felt over the loss of Munda, a descendant of a national icon, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences revealed Munda suffered severe head and brain injuries in the accident. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on November 28. An autopsy is pending to provide further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

