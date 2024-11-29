Top Police Officials Gather in Odisha for National Security Talks

In a significant move towards beefing up national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has touched down in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024. The three-day conference, expected to set the stage for robust discussions on pressing security issues, will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo were present to welcome Shah. Notably, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also in attendance, underscoring the high-profile nature of the event running from November 29 to December 1.

Prime Minister Modi, enthusiastic about the proceedings, expressed his commitment to enhancing India's internal security in a post on social media platform X. The conference will tackle critical security challenges such as counterterrorism and coastal security, while also addressing new criminal laws and narcotic threats. An interactive forum, the event aims to foster open dialogue among police and security personnel, paving the way for innovative policing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)