Left Menu

Top Police Officials Gather in Odisha for National Security Talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in the All India Police Conference in Bhubaneswar, focusing on national security, counterterrorism, and police reforms. The event includes yoga and thematic sessions, fostering open discussions among senior police officials and security administrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:31 IST
Top Police Officials Gather in Odisha for National Security Talks
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards beefing up national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has touched down in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police 2024. The three-day conference, expected to set the stage for robust discussions on pressing security issues, will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo were present to welcome Shah. Notably, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also in attendance, underscoring the high-profile nature of the event running from November 29 to December 1.

Prime Minister Modi, enthusiastic about the proceedings, expressed his commitment to enhancing India's internal security in a post on social media platform X. The conference will tackle critical security challenges such as counterterrorism and coastal security, while also addressing new criminal laws and narcotic threats. An interactive forum, the event aims to foster open dialogue among police and security personnel, paving the way for innovative policing strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024