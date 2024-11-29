Empowering Punjabi Women Through Health and Employment Camps

The Punjab Government is set to kick off a series of awareness camps focused on women's health, hygiene, and employment opportunities, commencing on December 2 in Malout, Muktsar district.

On Friday, Baljit Kaur, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development, announced a state-level event in Faridkot on December 3, coinciding with the International Day of Divyang Persons. This event will honor those dedicated to the welfare of the physically challenged.

Kaur emphasized the government's commitment to empowering women and girls, stating that these camps will offer essential health check-ups and awareness on health issues. The initiative aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance women's safety and employment prospects, featuring free screenings and education on critical health topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)