Swift Relief: Karnataka Farmers to Receive Rabi Crop Compensation

Karnataka's Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, confirmed on Friday that compensation for Rabi crops damaged by recent rains, affecting 1.58 lakh hectares, will be distributed to farmers within a week.

Speaking at a press conference following a video call with Deputy Commissioners, Gowda revealed that a joint survey had assessed the crop damages over the past month, with data entry nearing completion. The loss is approximated at Rs 120 crore, and funds will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts soon. A total of Rs 642 crore is ready in Deputy Commissioners' accounts for disbursement.

Gowda also mentioned that during the Kharif season, approximately 77,000 hectares suffered crop damage, leading to losses of life and property. A total of Rs 162 crore has been distributed to affected farmers so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)