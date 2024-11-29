Swift Relief: Karnataka Farmers to Receive Rabi Crop Compensation
Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced compensation for farmers affected by rain-damaged Rabi crops across the state. An estimated Rs 120 crore loss has been calculated, with payments to be made within a week. Previous Kharif season damage resulted in Rs 162 crore in compensation.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, confirmed on Friday that compensation for Rabi crops damaged by recent rains, affecting 1.58 lakh hectares, will be distributed to farmers within a week.
Speaking at a press conference following a video call with Deputy Commissioners, Gowda revealed that a joint survey had assessed the crop damages over the past month, with data entry nearing completion. The loss is approximated at Rs 120 crore, and funds will be transferred to farmers' bank accounts soon. A total of Rs 642 crore is ready in Deputy Commissioners' accounts for disbursement.
Gowda also mentioned that during the Kharif season, approximately 77,000 hectares suffered crop damage, leading to losses of life and property. A total of Rs 162 crore has been distributed to affected farmers so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
‘Getting Through’ Launched to Support Farmers and Growers’ Mental Wellbeing Amid Adverse Weather Events
Russian Farmers Shift Strategy Amidst Skyrocketing Interest Rates
Unveiling the Land Jihad: Farmers vs Waqf Claims
Odisha Govt Pledges Additional Support for Farmers Amid Past Accusations
Soybean Procurement Boost: Chouhan Promises Farmers Relief Amid Political Jabs