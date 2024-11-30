Left Menu

CLFI: A Nexus of Storytelling and Justice in Dehradun

The Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) returns to Dehradun, featuring authors, filmmakers, and law enforcement figures. From November 29 to December 1, the festival explores crime, literature, and justice. Highlights include sessions by filmmakers and journalists, culminating in a tribute to Surender Mohan Pathak for his contributions to Hindi crime literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:12 IST
Second edition of Crime Literature Festival of India begins at Hyatt Centric in Dehradun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) launched its second edition at Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, uniting authors, filmmakers, and law enforcement experts. This eagerly anticipated event is free and open to all, offering on-the-spot registration from November 29 to December 1, allowing attendees to explore the intricate links between crime, literature, and justice.

The festival's inauguration saw prominent figures like Mata Mangla Ji, Bhole Ji Maharaj, and filmmaker Prakash Jha, whose films such as Gangaajal have reshaped societal issues' portrayal, discussing storytelling's impact on social change. Ashok Kumar, the festival chairman and former Uttarakhand DGP, stressed the festival's educational and inspirational mission, aiming to raise societal awareness.

Running with support from The Hans Foundation, Uttarakhand Film Development Council, and UPES, the festival offers various sessions including filmmaker Prakash Jha's insights, and discussions with personalities like Kavita Kaushik and Anubhav Sinha. The event also tackles important topics such as cybercrime and crimes against women, featuring insights from former police chiefs.

Institutions ranging from schools to universities engage with the event, which celebrates young talent in crime-themed storytelling and filmmaking. A Lifetime Achievement Award will honor Surender Mohan Pathak, renowned for his Hindi crime novels. Festival Director Aloke Lal highlighted CLFI's blend of creativity and reality, fostering dialogue and inspiring societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

