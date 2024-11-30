Revolutionizing Tea Pest Control: Assam's Organic Solution
The Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Assam has launched an innovative method to combat tea pests naturally by breeding Reduviid Bugs, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. This biological approach focuses on increasing these bugs, natural predators to pests, for more sustainable tea cultivation.
The Tocklai Tea Research Institute (TTRI) in Assam has initiated a pioneering approach to pest control in tea gardens by utilizing the native Reduviid Bugs. These carnivorous insects are seen as a natural solution to pest management, reducing dependence on chemical pesticides while promoting sustainable tea cultivation.
Within TTRI's laboratories, ongoing experiments aim at amplifying the population of these beneficial bugs, which naturally prey on destructive tea pests like looper insects. These pests severely threaten tea yields and quality, prompting TTRI to breed and release a controlled population of Reduviid Bugs across several tea gardens in Assam as part of a trial run.
A. Babu, Director of TTRI, emphasized the institute's commitment to non-chemical pest control methods, highlighting the biological role of Reduviid Bugs as a crucial factor. TTRI is dedicated to ensuring minimal use of chemicals in plantations, thereby fostering an ecosystem conducive to these natural predators.
