Political Accusations Heat Up: Modi vs. Congress

In a fiery response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized Modi for allegedly altering his speech to suit different regions. Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's long-standing claims of opposition plotting against the country, challenging Modi to provide concrete evidence of such actions over the past 11 years.

On the other hand, addressing party workers in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi accused the Congress party of misleading the public and plotting out of frustration for failing to capture power at the Centre for a decade. Modi urged vigilance among party workers to expose these alleged falsehoods and protect democracy.

As Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Odisha, attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 in Bhubaneswar, the political tensions between the BJP and Congress are expected to further escalate. Both sides continue to sharpen their narratives in this ongoing battle for public sentiment.

