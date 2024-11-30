Left Menu

Political Accusations Heat Up: Modi vs. Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Congress of plotting against India, while Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleges Modi changes rhetoric based on location. With the opposition slammed for spreading misinformation, the political climate intensifies ahead of Modi's visit to Odisha for a key police conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:24 IST
Political Accusations Heat Up: Modi vs. Congress
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized Modi for allegedly altering his speech to suit different regions. Kharge questioned the Prime Minister's long-standing claims of opposition plotting against the country, challenging Modi to provide concrete evidence of such actions over the past 11 years.

On the other hand, addressing party workers in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi accused the Congress party of misleading the public and plotting out of frustration for failing to capture power at the Centre for a decade. Modi urged vigilance among party workers to expose these alleged falsehoods and protect democracy.

As Modi embarks on a three-day visit to Odisha, attending the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 in Bhubaneswar, the political tensions between the BJP and Congress are expected to further escalate. Both sides continue to sharpen their narratives in this ongoing battle for public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024