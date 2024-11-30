Left Menu

RSS Calls for Global Action Against Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

The RSS condemned violent actions against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian and global communities to intervene. They highlighted unjust imprisonment and government inaction, calling for immediate corrective measures. India's foreign ministry echoed these concerns, demanding protection for minorities.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a strong statement demanding an immediate halt to the "alarming" atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, carried out by Islamic extremists. The statement condemned the violence, looting, and arson targeting Hindus and other minorities, as well as the inaction of Bangladesh's current government.

This criticism comes amid growing concern over the government's silence in the face of increasing oppression. The RSS highlighted peaceful demonstrations by the Hindu community, which have been met with brutal crackdowns, including the unjust imprisonment of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who advocates for Hindu rights.

Furthermore, the RSS called on the Bangladesh government to release Das and urged the Indian government to bolster efforts to curtail the persecution of Hindus. They appealed for international solidarity to address the violence and safeguard world peace, while India's Foreign Ministry reiterated the need for minority protection in Bangladesh.

