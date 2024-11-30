Cook Arrested in High-Profile Panchsheel Park Murder Case

The South District Police have successfully apprehended Abhay Sikarwar, a 25-year-old cook, in connection with the high-profile murder of Rohit Kumar in Panchsheel Park, Malviya Nagar. Originally hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Sikarwar was nabbed in Moti Nagar where he was employed. His capture followed an intensive investigation involving more than 500 CCTV cameras, electronic surveillance, and the detailed collection of technical evidence.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Rohit Kumar, met a brutal end on November 25 at his residence. Police reports indicate that Sikarwar, who once worked as a servant in the same building four years ago, took advantage of his knowledge of the house's layout. His financial desperation to repay debts led him to break into the home with intentions to rob. The plan turned deadly when a confrontation with the victim escalated, resulting in Kumar's fatal stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Today, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the grieving family, emphasizing that the attack's motive is yet unclear. Kejriwal voiced concerns over the alarming crime rates in Delhi, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's actions since assuming office, citing rampant crime and increasing insecurity among senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)