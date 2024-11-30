Left Menu

HRTC MD Debunks Audio Complaint, Calls for Professionalism

The Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) addressed allegations of objectionable audio on a bus as groundless. Despite the baseless claim, the incident highlighted a need for improved language in official communications, underscoring the importance of professionalism. HRTC's focus remains on efficiency and service excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:07 IST
Representative Image (Image: Twitter/@HrtcHp). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent press conference in Shimla, the Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) dismissed a complaint concerning offensive audio clips on a bus as unfounded. The complaint, which was sent to the Managing Director's office via the Chief Minister's office, mentioned clips related to well-known political figures. However, an investigation confirmed no such audio was played on HRTC buses.

In addressing the press, Thakur highlighted concerns over an official's language in a notice during the probe. He acknowledged the need for improvement, emphasizing that communication should be responsible and appropriate. Thakur assured steps are being taken to rectify this and noted that HRTC does not regulate personal device usage by passengers.

Despite the incident, Thakur stressed HRTC's commitment to excellence, citing a 15% revenue increase in six months amounting to Rs 60 crore. He assured that such claims, although not uncommon, do not deter HRTC's dedication to service. He urged officials to uphold professionalism and communicated corrective measures to avoid such issues in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

