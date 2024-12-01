Rupam Roy Takes Centre Stage as New AISBOF General Secretary
Rupam Roy has been appointed as the new general secretary of the All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF), succeeding Deepak K Sharma. The unanimous decision was made during the 6th Executive Committee Meeting in Chandigarh. Arun Kumar Bishoyi was elected as the new president of AISBOF.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Rupam Roy has assumed the role of general secretary of the All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF), marking a new chapter for the organization.
The appointment was announced following a unanimous decision at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting, which took place in Chandigarh on November 26-27, 2024, according to a statement released by AISBOF on Sunday.
Roy takes over from Deepak K Sharma, who stepped down on November 30. In a related development, Arun Kumar Bishoyi, the General Secretary of SBIOA, Bhubaneswar Circle, has been elected as president of AISBOF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement