Rupam Roy Takes Centre Stage as New AISBOF General Secretary

Rupam Roy has assumed the role of general secretary of the All India State Bank Officers' Federation (AISBOF), marking a new chapter for the organization.

The appointment was announced following a unanimous decision at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting, which took place in Chandigarh on November 26-27, 2024, according to a statement released by AISBOF on Sunday.

Roy takes over from Deepak K Sharma, who stepped down on November 30. In a related development, Arun Kumar Bishoyi, the General Secretary of SBIOA, Bhubaneswar Circle, has been elected as president of AISBOF.

(With inputs from agencies.)