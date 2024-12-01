Left Menu

Hero Future Energies Powers Up Karnataka's Green Future

Hero Future Energies Private Limited (HFEPL) has partnered with Karnataka's government to invest Rs 11,000 crore in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, expected to create 3,000 jobs. The agreement, backed by prominent investors, was formalized during London's roadshows, reinforcing Karnataka's leadership in sustainable industrial development.

Hero Future Energies Private Limited (HFEPL) has taken a significant step by partnering with the Government of Karnataka to advance renewable energy and embrace green hydrogen initiatives. The ambitious project involves an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, confirmed state Minister M B Patil.

This collaboration was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the London Roadshows. M B Patil, responsible for overseeing large and medium industries, emphasized the state's commitment to facilitating HFEPL's venture in the region.

Founded in 2012 by Rahul Munjal, HFEPL benefits from associations with esteemed investors such as the International Finance Corporation and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. The investments will not only foster green energy but also generate approximately 3,000 jobs, cementing Karnataka's status as a pioneer in sustainable industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

