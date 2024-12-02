Adani Power: Navigating Challenges with Bangladesh

Adani Power Ltd has confirmed they will continue supplying electricity to Bangladesh despite rising concerns over unpaid dues. A spokesperson for the company highlighted the significant financial pressure these dues are placing on plant operations.

However, the company remains confident that the Bangladesh government will honor their contractual commitments. Currently, there are no signs indicating a potential review of the existing power purchase agreement by Bangladesh.

The spokesperson added that Adani Power has faithfully adhered to their obligations under the contract, expressing hope for reciprocal action from their Bangladeshi counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)