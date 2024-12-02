Left Menu

Adani Power: Navigating Challenges with Bangladesh

Adani Power Ltd remains committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh despite growing unpaid dues, which have caused concerns over the sustainability of plant operations. The company asserts that there is no indication Bangladesh will review the power purchase agreement and expresses confidence that Bangladesh will uphold its contractual obligations.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:09 IST
Adani Power Ltd has confirmed they will continue supplying electricity to Bangladesh despite rising concerns over unpaid dues. A spokesperson for the company highlighted the significant financial pressure these dues are placing on plant operations.

However, the company remains confident that the Bangladesh government will honor their contractual commitments. Currently, there are no signs indicating a potential review of the existing power purchase agreement by Bangladesh.

The spokesperson added that Adani Power has faithfully adhered to their obligations under the contract, expressing hope for reciprocal action from their Bangladeshi counterparts.

