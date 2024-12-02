Left Menu

Supreme Court Adjourns Partha Chatterjee Bail Hearing in Major Recruitment Scam

The Supreme Court has delayed the bail hearing for former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, charged in a money laundering scam linked to job recruitment irregularities. His prolonged custody, the extensive list of witnesses, and the gravity of the case's allegations were key discussion points.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:26 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court postponed the hearing related to the bail plea of Partha Chatterjee, a prominent MLA and former West Bengal education minister, implicated in a high-profile money laundering case tied to cash-for-jobs recruitment irregularities.

A judicial bench led by Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan adjourned the proceedings, noting the necessity to review case files concerning Chatterjee's ongoing custody. Chatterjee's legal representative submitted an affidavit detailing his detainment in other legal matters.

In previous sessions, the court sought clarity on the duration of both judicial and police custody that Chatterjee had endured. During the most recent discussions, it was highlighted that the trial, associated with the alleged misconduct in the hiring of primary teachers, is pending commencement. Counsel for Chatterjee emphasized the lengthy time his client, aged 73, has spent in incarceration, against the backdrop of an extensive witness list consisting of 183 individuals.

The Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, countered the bail request, underscoring the severe nature of the allegations and the significant amount of cash recovered during the investigation. The Supreme Court acknowledged the gravity of the charges and queried the status of the ongoing probe.

With a chargesheet already filed and acknowledging challenges like the low conviction rate in money laundering cases, the Supreme Court was briefed on Chatterjee's judicial custody connected to another CBI-investigated case. Chatterjee's arrest traces back to July 2022, relating to the West Bengal School Service Commission teacher recruitment scam, where the ED seized over Rs 21 crore from an associate's residence.

The unfolding drama led to Chatterjee's suspension from the TMC and removal from party positions. The Calcutta High Court had previously ordered a CBI probe into the recruitment scandal affecting various staff positions, with ED managing the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

