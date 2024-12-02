Left Menu

Final Stages of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A Boost for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the almost complete Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, highlighting its benefits for wildlife and travel. The expressway, featuring Asia's largest wildlife corridor, is poised to reduce travel time between Dehradun and Delhi to 2.5 hours, promoting economic growth and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:33 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection on Monday of the nearly finished Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, an infrastructure milestone expected to significantly enhance connectivity. He acknowledged the roles of the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in advancing the project, emphasizing its convenience once operational.

During his visit, CM Dhami gathered insights from project officials on the integration of modern technologies and environmental safeguards. He proudly noted that the expressway incorporates Asia's largest wildlife corridor, a harmonious blend of ecological preservation and economic progress, ensuring safe wildlife movement.

According to the CM's statement on X, this expressway, upon completion, will cut the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to merely two and a half hours. The project promises to invigorate Uttarakhand's economy, spur tourism, and stimulate business activities. The expressway, spanning 210 kilometers, is set to connect Uttarakhand with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and is expected to be inaugurated by early January. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

