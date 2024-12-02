Left Menu

Transforming Small-Holder Agriculture: A Step Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

In a lecture, P K Mishra emphasized the need to focus on India's small farmers to achieve a developed nation status by 2047. He highlighted initiatives like crop diversification, technology use, and rural industrialization to boost small-holder agriculture income and drive equitable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:43 IST
India must focus on increasing the income of small-scale farmers to meet the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, according to P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Mishra delivered this message during the 19th C D Deshmukh Memorial Lecture.

Initiatives aimed at boosting small-holder agriculture, such as crop diversification and technology application, have been undertaken by both central and state governments, Mishra noted. These efforts are critical in transforming India's small-holder agriculture into a sustainable and profitable enterprise.

The income disparity between agriculture and non-agricultural sectors remains a challenge in countries like India, China, and Vietnam. However, with strategic initiatives, small-holder agriculture can contribute significantly to inclusive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

