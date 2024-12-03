Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal's Trail of Devastation in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal has caused devastating impacts across Tamil Nadu, resulting in seven fatalities due to a landslide in Thiruvannamalai. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced financial relief for affected families and requested national assistance for restoration. Heavy rains continue to threaten the region as India Meteorological Department issues alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal continues to batter Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial aid for the families of seven victims who perished in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai district. The tragedy unfolded as a heavy downpour caused a hillside to collapse, trapping five children and two adults, identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena, in its wake.

Reacting swiftly to the disaster, Stalin expressed condolences and pledged Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund. Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the National Disaster Response Force, deploying 39 personnel to the site.

The impact of Cyclone Fengal is widespread, affecting 1.5 crore residents across 14 districts, submerging over two lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging essential infrastructure. CM Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rs 2000 crore assistance from the NDRF for immediate restoration efforts and requested a central team to assess the damages. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts additional thunderstorms, issuing rain alerts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

