Cyclone Fengal's Trail of Devastation in Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Fengal continues to batter Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial aid for the families of seven victims who perished in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai district. The tragedy unfolded as a heavy downpour caused a hillside to collapse, trapping five children and two adults, identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena, in its wake.

Reacting swiftly to the disaster, Stalin expressed condolences and pledged Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund. Rescue operations were promptly initiated by the National Disaster Response Force, deploying 39 personnel to the site.

The impact of Cyclone Fengal is widespread, affecting 1.5 crore residents across 14 districts, submerging over two lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging essential infrastructure. CM Stalin has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rs 2000 crore assistance from the NDRF for immediate restoration efforts and requested a central team to assess the damages. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasts additional thunderstorms, issuing rain alerts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

