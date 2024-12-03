ISKCON Urges Discreet Practice in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions
ISKCON Kolkata's Radharamn Das advises Bangladeshi monks and followers to practice their faith discreetly due to increased violence against Hindu minorities following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. The Hindu population in Bangladesh has significantly declined from 22% in 1971 to around 8% today due to ongoing socio-political challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to increasing threats against Hindu minorities, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das has advised monks and followers in Bangladesh to avoid public displays of their faith.
This precautionary measure follows escalating violence after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, causing alarm among the Hindu community.
The Hindu population in Bangladesh, once 22% during the 1971 Liberation War, is now around 8%, largely due to socio-political marginalisation and sporadic violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
