ISKCON Urges Discreet Practice in Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions

In response to increasing threats against Hindu minorities, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das has advised monks and followers in Bangladesh to avoid public displays of their faith.

This precautionary measure follows escalating violence after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, causing alarm among the Hindu community.

The Hindu population in Bangladesh, once 22% during the 1971 Liberation War, is now around 8%, largely due to socio-political marginalisation and sporadic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)