Empathy and Inclusivity: A Call to Empower Divyangjan
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of empathy and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. Speaking at a National Awards ceremony, she urged societal attitude shifts and highlighted the achievements of Divyangjan, particularly in sports. The government's ongoing commitment to accessibility was applauded, urging cohesive efforts for empowerment.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, underscored the essential need for empathy, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, also known as Divyangjan. She stressed that their empowerment remains a shared responsibility of both society and the government.
Addressing the National Awards ceremony dedicated to individuals and organizations for their contributions toward the welfare of Divyangjan, Murmu called for a transformation in societal attitudes. The President championed empathy over sympathy for Divyangjan, advocating for a respectful, dignity-filled society.
Murmu spotlighted remarkable accomplishments by Divyangjan, particularly in sports, citing the leap in medals won by India at the Paralympics from one in 2012 to 29 in 2024. She highlighted ongoing efforts under initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan to enhance accessibility, asserting the importance of recognizing diverse disabilities as a step towards comprehensive development and welfare for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Addresses Bail Accessibility Through E-Prison Module
CM Reddy Champions Women's Empowerment and Urban Development in Warangal
Uttarakhand's Economic Surge: Skill Development and Youth Empowerment Lead the Way
Panchayat Sammelan Focuses on Grassroots Governance, Digital Empowerment, and Ease of Living
Chennai Half Marathon: Running for Health and Empowerment