Empathy and Inclusivity: A Call to Empower Divyangjan

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of empathy and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities. Speaking at a National Awards ceremony, she urged societal attitude shifts and highlighted the achievements of Divyangjan, particularly in sports. The government's ongoing commitment to accessibility was applauded, urging cohesive efforts for empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, underscored the essential need for empathy, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities, also known as Divyangjan. She stressed that their empowerment remains a shared responsibility of both society and the government.

Addressing the National Awards ceremony dedicated to individuals and organizations for their contributions toward the welfare of Divyangjan, Murmu called for a transformation in societal attitudes. The President championed empathy over sympathy for Divyangjan, advocating for a respectful, dignity-filled society.

Murmu spotlighted remarkable accomplishments by Divyangjan, particularly in sports, citing the leap in medals won by India at the Paralympics from one in 2012 to 29 in 2024. She highlighted ongoing efforts under initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan to enhance accessibility, asserting the importance of recognizing diverse disabilities as a step towards comprehensive development and welfare for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

