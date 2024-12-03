Left Menu

Champat Rai Condemns Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, criticized the Bangladesh government's failure to protect minorities after widespread violence against Hindus. He highlighted India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence, expressing disappointment over current injustices. Protests ensued, reflecting growing concern over cross-border humanitarian issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:30 IST
Champat Rai Condemns Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, issued a stern reprimand towards the interim government of Bangladesh, condemning the escalating violence against the Hindu minority community.

Rai, while reflecting on India's unwavering support for Bangladesh during its 1971 independence struggle, voiced concern about the current situation of Hindus there, urging international and domestic attention to the issue.

Highlighting recent incidents, Rai lamented about the alleged failure of the Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard marginalized groups as India imposes stricter visa regulations amidst rising tensions. He reiterated the collective outrage among Indian Hindu communities, evident from widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024