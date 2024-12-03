Champat Rai Condemns Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, criticized the Bangladesh government's failure to protect minorities after widespread violence against Hindus. He highlighted India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence, expressing disappointment over current injustices. Protests ensued, reflecting growing concern over cross-border humanitarian issues.
- Country:
- India
The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, issued a stern reprimand towards the interim government of Bangladesh, condemning the escalating violence against the Hindu minority community.
Rai, while reflecting on India's unwavering support for Bangladesh during its 1971 independence struggle, voiced concern about the current situation of Hindus there, urging international and domestic attention to the issue.
Highlighting recent incidents, Rai lamented about the alleged failure of the Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard marginalized groups as India imposes stricter visa regulations amidst rising tensions. He reiterated the collective outrage among Indian Hindu communities, evident from widespread protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
