AAP's Raghav Chadha Proposes Financial Aid to Curb Stubble Burning

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suggests providing farmers Rs 2500 per acre to prevent stubble burning, a leading cause of air pollution in North India. The Central and Punjab governments would share the cost. Chadha stresses the regional impact of pollution and calls for a long-term solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:34 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has proposed a strategic financial measure to address the perennial issue of stubble burning in North India, a significant contributor to air pollution in the region. Chadha suggests providing farmers with Rs 2500 per acre, with Rs 2000 to be shouldered by the Central government and Rs 500 by the Punjab government.

Stressing that air pollution transcends Delhi's borders, Chadha emphasized its regional implications, stating, "Air pollution is not a Delhi issue, it is a North India issue, which needs to be addressed comprehensively." He highlighted that stubble burning, albeit not the sole culprit, is a major factor driving this environmental crisis.

Chadha's initiative, aimed as a short-term solution, seeks government backing for a 3-4 year implementation period. He urges movement towards crop diversification in the long run. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a smoggy morning, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 274, categorizing it as 'poor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

