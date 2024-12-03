AAP's Raghav Chadha Proposes Financial Aid to Curb Stubble Burning

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has proposed a strategic financial measure to address the perennial issue of stubble burning in North India, a significant contributor to air pollution in the region. Chadha suggests providing farmers with Rs 2500 per acre, with Rs 2000 to be shouldered by the Central government and Rs 500 by the Punjab government.

Stressing that air pollution transcends Delhi's borders, Chadha emphasized its regional implications, stating, "Air pollution is not a Delhi issue, it is a North India issue, which needs to be addressed comprehensively." He highlighted that stubble burning, albeit not the sole culprit, is a major factor driving this environmental crisis.

Chadha's initiative, aimed as a short-term solution, seeks government backing for a 3-4 year implementation period. He urges movement towards crop diversification in the long run. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a smoggy morning, with the Air Quality Index recorded at 274, categorizing it as 'poor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)